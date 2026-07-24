IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms in South Bengal till July 27

IMD said rainfall intensity is likely to ease from July 28, although light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected to continue over most districts of South Bengal. (Express File Photo by Partha Paul)

Written by Antoreep Das

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain across parts of southern West Bengal till July 27, and said thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected to affect several districts, including Kolkata.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata, said an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, along with an active monsoon trough, is likely to bring widespread rain across the state over the next four days.

South Bengal prediction

IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) at isolated places over East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24 Parganas on July 24 and July 26. Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) is also likely over Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia, and Jhargram on different days during the forecast period.