IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms in South Bengal till July 27

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Written by Antoreep Das
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain across parts of southern West Bengal till July 27, and said thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected to affect several districts, including Kolkata.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata, said an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, along with an active monsoon trough, is likely to bring widespread rain across the state over the next four days.
South Bengal prediction
IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) at isolated places over East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24 Parganas on July 24 and July 26. Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) is also likely over Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia, and Jhargram on different days during the forecast period.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are expected over East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas, while winds of 30–40 kmph may affect the remaining districts of South Bengal.
On July 25, heavy rain is likely over East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Bankura. By July 27, heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and West Burdwan.
The weather office said rainfall intensity is likely to ease from July 28, although light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected to continue over most districts of South Bengal.
North Bengal forecast
IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across all districts over the next 7 days in North Bengal. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely on July 24 and 25, while heavy rainfall is expected over Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar between July 27 and July 30.
IMD has warned that the spell of rain could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, disruption of traffic, damage to standing crops and vulnerable kutcha houses, and an increased risk of lightning strikes. People have been advised to avoid taking shelter under trees or electric poles during thunderstorms and to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.
The weather office has also issued a fishermen’s warning, advising against venturing into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast and the North Bay of Bengal from July 24 to July 27, as squally winds of 35–45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, are likely over the region.
Antoreep Das is an intern with The Indian Express.
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