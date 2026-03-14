Orange alert issued for north, yellow alert for south Bengal districts

Thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and lightning are expected over the next two days in isolated places. (Express file photo)

Written by Jigisha Seal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in some North Bengal districts including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.

It also issued a yellow alert for Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts for possible thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rainfall.

“Heavy rain (7-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places. Thunderstorms with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) and lightning very likely to occur at one or two places,” the weather office said in a statement.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and lightning are expected over the next two days in isolated places in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda districts, the IMD said.