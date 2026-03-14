Orange alert issued for north, yellow alert for south Bengal districts

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Written by Jigisha Seal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in some North Bengal districts including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.
It also issued a yellow alert for Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts for possible thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rainfall.
“Heavy rain (7-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places. Thunderstorms with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) and lightning very likely to occur at one or two places,” the weather office said in a statement.
Thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and lightning are expected over the next two days in isolated places in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda districts, the IMD said.
According to the weather office, South Bengal will experience relatively calm weather, with light rain expected in some districts from Sunday.
The IMD issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places including Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia.
“Thunderstorm with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) and lightning very likely to occur at one or two places,” the weather officials said. Residents are advised to take shelter during thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, Kolkata on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of around 33˚Celsius.
According to the IMD, while there will be no major change in the minimum temperature over the next seven days, a surge by 2-3°Celsius is expected in the maximum temperature in the next 2 days followed by a fall by 2-3°Celsius during subsequent 2 days.
(Jigisha Seal is an intern with the Kolkata office of The Indian Express.)
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