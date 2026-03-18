IMD predicts 60kmph winds, hailstorms to lash several West Bengal districts over next few days

Written by Avantika Basu

A fresh spell of rain and thunderstorm activity is expected across several districts of West Bengal over the next few days, as per the latest forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Hailstorms are also expected in several districts in the state.

In North Bengal, districts including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar are likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers at several places during the week. The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase between March 20 and March 22, when rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places across these districts.

Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is also likely to occur at isolated places over Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar during this period. Other districts such as Coochbehar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda may initially receive light rain at one or two places, with activity increasing in mid-week.

Thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging between 30-60 kmph is highly likely over several districts of North Bengal, particularly during the first four days.

Hailstorm activity may also occur at isolated places, especially over the hilly districts. However, no significant change in maximum temperature is expected across the region.

In South Bengal, weather conditions are expected to remain mostly dry at the beginning of the forecast period, including over Kolkata, Hoogly, and parts of East and West Bardhaman.

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From March 19, light rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places over districts such as Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and parts of East and West Midnapore.

Rainfall activity is expected to increase further between March 20 and March 22, when light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are highly likely to occur at many places across south Bengal.

Districts including Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia are also likely to experience similar weather conditions, with chances of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and even 50-60 kmph at isolated places over several districts during the mid-week period. Hailstorm activity may also occur in some districts.

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By the latter part of the forecast period, weather conditions are expected to improve, with dry weather likely to prevail over many districts of South Bengal.

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity, as lightning strikes may lead to damage to standing crops, temporary structures, and disruption in traffic movement. People have been advised to avoid taking shelter under trees and near electric poles during lightning and to stay indoors during intense weather conditions.

(Avantika Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)