IMD prediction for West Bengal: Heavy rain likely in north, no cyclone threat

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 30 to 50 kmph are likely over both North and South Bengal. (File Photo)

Written by Subhosree Modak

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active monsoon conditions across West Bengal over the next two weeks.

According to the IMD’s weather outlook for the period from June 19 to July 2, widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely over North Bengal during the first week (June 19 to June 25).

In South Bengal, fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected during the same period. Isolated heavy rainfall may occur in some districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 30 to 50 kmph are likely over both North and South Bengal.

The IMD said overall rainfall activity during the first week is likely to remain near normal over both North and South Bengal, with a slight negative departure from normal.