IMD sounds orange alert for Kolkata, red for north Bengal as state braces for intense monsoon spell

By Subhosree Modak

The India Meteorological Department has escalated its warnings by issuing a critical red alert for the sub-Himalayan West Bengal due to an active monsoon trough and an upper air cyclonic circulation drawing massive moisture from the Bay of Bengal. Widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers are blanketing the entire region, driven by severe precipitation. In the past 24 hours, Hasimara recorded a staggering 24 cm of rain, and up to 19 cm in Buxaduar and Dima Tea Estate, triggering strict operational alerts for downstream areas. The Met warns that these intense conditions will keep water systems highly volatile over the next 48 hours as the monsoon remains active.

Kolkata is currently under heavy rainfall warnings as an intense monsoon spell impacts urban areas, despite recording 0 mm of rainfall till midday on July 13. An immediate orange warning has been issued for Kolkata, alongside North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia, and Hooghly districts, as severe convective clouds trigger moderate thunderstorms, lightning, and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h for the next 24 hours. A generally cloudy sky dominates the city with a maximum temperature expected around 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum near 26 deg C. High humidity peaking at 98 per cent and dropping only to 84 per cent will maintain stifling conditions as continuous spells keep the city streets under constant threat of temporary waterlogging and traffic slowdowns through mid-week.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Kolkata and a red alert for north Bengal as the state prepares for an intense monsoon spell. (Express photo by Partha Paul) The IMD has issued an orange alert for Kolkata and a red alert for north Bengal as the state prepares for an intense monsoon spell. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The southern districts are witnessing highly unstable atmospheric conditions as heavy rain spans the plains. Concurrently, a yellow warning is active for Bankura and Paschim Bardhaman districts, where light to moderate thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30–40 km/h are impacting the region. The weather will turn increasingly severe by July 15 and 16, as heavy downpours are projected to couple with powerful gusty winds reaching speeds up to 40–50 km/h over coastal patches and 30–40 km/h across the remaining interior districts.

The northern terrain is facing the brunt of the weather system, highlighted by an immediate red alert for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts due to extremely heavy rain projections exceeding 20 cm on July 13.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Kolkata and a red alert for north Bengal as the state prepares for an intense monsoon spell. (Express photo by Partha Paul) The IMD has issued an orange alert for Kolkata and a red alert for north Bengal as the state prepares for an intense monsoon spell. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Concurrently, orange and red alerts have been issued for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar for heavy to very heavy rain scaling between 7–20 cm, while the Dinajpur districts expect up to 11 cm of rainfall. This intense deluge is predicted to repeat and downpour continuously through July 19, keeping the hilly terrains exceptionally prone to sudden environmental disruptions.

The meteorological department has highlighted severe impacts including the possibility of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong; river water level spikes in the Teesta, Torsa, Jaldhaka, and Raidak; and major traffic congestion from low visibility. The public is strictly advised to take shelter in safe places during lightning, avoid standing near electric poles or trees, and keep away from open fields and water bodies to prevent damage to life, standing crops and horticulture.

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Additionally, fishermen are explicitly warned not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast from July 15 to July 17, due to squally sea conditions gusting up to 55 km/h.

The writer is an intern at Kolkata office of The Indian Express.