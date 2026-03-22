IMD issues orange alert for north Bengal, heavy rain, hailstorms likely

Rain activity, from Sunday, is expected to reduce slightly. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

An orange alert has been issued for North Bengal, with heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) accompanied by hail expected in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, as IMD warned of widespread thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds over the next few days across the state.

According to the weather office, a combination of a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal has led to enhanced thunderstorm activity across the state.

Thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph are expected in Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri districts of North Bengal.

Residents and tourists have been warned of intense weather conditions with heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) accompanied with hail, likely in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar and heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar.