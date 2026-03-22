IMD issues orange alert for north Bengal, heavy rain, hailstorms likely

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An orange alert has been issued for North Bengal, with heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) accompanied by hail expected in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, as IMD warned of widespread thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds over the next few days across the state.
According to the weather office, a combination of a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal has led to enhanced thunderstorm activity across the state.
Thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph are expected in Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri districts of North Bengal.
Residents and tourists have been warned of intense weather conditions with heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) accompanied with hail, likely in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar and heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar.
Meanwhile, enhanced weather conditions are also set to lash South Bengal. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms are expected in isolated areas of Bardhaman, Hooghly, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Nadia, and Murshidabad districts, accompanied by scattered hail storms and winds gusting up to 50–60 kmph.
Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal woke up to rain on Saturday, while hailstorms hit North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman districts, and Kalimpong and Malda recorded heavy rainfall.
According to the weather bulletin, in the subsequent days, rain will become more scattered, with light showers across south and north Bengal. While many areas may experience brief dry spells in the southern part, reduced thunderstorm activity and gusty winds are constant over the northern districts.
Rain activity, from Sunday, is expected to reduce slightly but continue over Jhargram, Medinipur, and South 24 Parganas, as well as across Darjeeling and adjoining districts.
Meanwhile, the weather office has urged caution during lightning strikes, advising people to take shelter and avoid open fields, water bodies, and electric poles. Disruptions in traffic are likely, and farmers are warned of damage to crops.
In North Bengal, hills are at risk of landslides.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as squally winds up to 60 kmph are expected along the West Bengal and North Odisha coasts.
(Jigisha Seal is an intern at the Kolkata office of The Indian Express)
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