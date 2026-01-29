IMD issues dense fog alert for North Bengal as Darjeeling braces for rain, snow; Kolkata minimum temperature to hover around 15°C

The weather forecast for West Bengal indicates a period of dry conditions, although some northern districts may experience light precipitation. According to the India Meteorological Department, light rain or snow is expected in one or two areas of the Darjeeling district on Thursday, January 29, while Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar may also see light rainfall.

The rest of the state, including all districts in South Bengal, will remain dry. However, shallow to moderate fog is anticipated to reduce visibility to between 999 and 200 metres during the morning hours, the IMD stated.

Starting Friday, January 30, a significant dense fog warning has been issued for several districts in North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and North Dinajpur. In these areas, visibility could drop as low as 50 to 199 metres, potentially impacting airports, highways, and railway schedules.

Dense fog likely to persist through Saturday

This dense fog is expected to persist through Saturday morning in North Bengal, while South Bengal remains dry with only shallow fog. From Sunday through Tuesday, dry weather is forecast across the entire state. Temperatures in the region are expected to remain stable, with no significant change in minimum night temperatures over the next seven days.

In Kolkata specifically, the weather will feature morning mist followed by mainly clear skies, with maximum temperatures ranging from 26°C to 27°C and minimum temperatures between 15°C and 17°C. Authorities advise travellers in the fog-affected northern districts to use fog lights while driving and to stay updated on transport schedules due to potential delays.

For Thursday, January 29, light rain or snow is likely in one or two places over the Darjeeling district, while light rain may occur in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar. The rest of the state, including all districts of South Bengal, will remain dry, though shallow to moderate fog is expected to reduce visibility to between 999 and 200 metres during the morning hours.

Starting from Friday, January 30, a significant dense fog warning has been issued for several North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and North Dinajpur. Visibility in these areas could drop as low as 50 to 199 meters, potentially impacting airports, highways, and railway schedules. This dense fog is expected to persist through Saturday morning in North Bengal, while South Bengal remains dry with only shallow fog. For the remainder of the week, from Sunday through Tuesday, dry weather is forecast to prevail across the entire state.

Story continues below this ad

Temperatures in the region are expected to remain steady, with no large change in minimum night temperatures over the next seven days. In Kolkata specifically, the weather will be characterized by morning mist followed by mainly clear skies, with maximum temperatures hovering around 26°C to 27°C and minimums staying between 15°C and 17°C. Authorities advise travelers in the fog-affected northern districts to use fog lights while driving and to stay updated on transport schedules due to the likelihood of slower journey times.

Low visibility may affect driving to airports, highways

For North Bengal, the forecast warns of low visibility that may affect airports, highways, and railway routes, leading to difficult driving conditions and slower travel times. Suggested precautions include exercising caution while driving, using fog lights, and keeping informed about transport schedules. Vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, infants, and those with respiratory conditions like asthma or bronchitis, are advised to avoid outdoor activities during the morning. No significant impacts or actions are mentioned for South Bengal.

Kolkata seven-day forecast (January 28 – February 3)

The forecast for Kolkata and its neighborhood indicates a consistent pattern of morning fog or mist followed by mainly clear skies for most of the week.

January 28 – 30: Temperatures are expected to range from a high of 26-27°C to a low of 16°C.

Story continues below this ad

January 31 – February 1: The minimum temperature is predicted to dip slightly to 15°C with a maximum of 27°C.

February 2 – 3: Conditions remain stable with a high of 27°C and lows between 16°C and 17°C, with Tuesday seeing partly cloudy skies.

As of 11.30 am, the recorded maximum temperature was 26.8°C (normal) and the minimum was 16.8°C. The relative humidity ranged from a maximum of 91 per cent to a minimum of 47 per cent. No rainfall was recorded in the 24 hours leading up to 8.30 am on Thursday.