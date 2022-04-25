IMD issues heatwave warning for several West Bengal districts for four days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued a heatwave warning over several districts of West Bengal from April 25 to April 28 and asked the residents of the state to avoid prolonged heat exposure. “Mainly dry north-westerly wind is prevailing over the region. Meteorological conditions suggest that heat wave condition is likely to prevail over some districts of West Bengal during 25-28 April, 2022,” the IMD said in a bulletin.

According to the IMD bulletin, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over districts in South West Bengal, except South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, on April 25 and April 26. The IMD also said heatwave conditions likely to prevail over Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan, West Midnapore, Jhargram, and Birbhum districts of South Bengal on April 27 and April 28. The weather bureau added that the Malda and South Dinajpur districts in North Bengal will experience a heatwave from April 25 to April 27.

The residents of the districts were urged by the IMD to avoid prolonged heat exposure and wear lightweight and light coloured, loose cotton clothes among other suggestions. “Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor/ hospital immediately,” added the IMD bulletin.