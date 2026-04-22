IMD alert to West Bengal voters: Cast your vote before 11 am as severe heat wave looms over 12 districts

According to IMD forecast, in the southern and western districts, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist,

Written by Avantika Basu

As West Bengal gears up for the first phase of the Assembly elections on Thursday, voters in the majority of the 152 constituencies across 16 districts are being urged to prepare for a day of heatwave conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a day of sustained heat stress in 12 of the districts, with maximum temperatures in many areas across the western parts of South Bengal expected to remain 3-5°C above normal. Meanwhile, eastern and coastal districts are projected to experience temperatures 2-3°C above normal.

The districts heading to the polls include Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, and Jhargram.