IMD alert to West Bengal voters: Cast your vote before 11 am as severe heat wave looms over 12 districts

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Written by Avantika Basu
As West Bengal gears up for the first phase of the Assembly elections on Thursday, voters in the majority of the 152 constituencies across 16 districts are being urged to prepare for a day of heatwave conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a day of sustained heat stress in 12 of the districts, with maximum temperatures in many areas across the western parts of South Bengal expected to remain 3-5°C above normal. Meanwhile, eastern and coastal districts are projected to experience temperatures 2-3°C above normal.
The districts heading to the polls include Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, and Jhargram.
IMD has urged voters in all the districts except Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar to cast their ballots early, preferably before 11 am, before peak heat sets in between 11 am and 4 pm.
Precautions to follow
To mitigate the impact of the hot and humid conditions, where temperatures in several western districts are set to remain 3-5°C above normal. Citizens should prioritize staying hydrated by carrying water bottles, even if they do not feel thirsty. It is also recommended to wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothing and to use an umbrella or hat to shield against direct sunlight while waiting in queues. If any symptoms of heat-related distress are experienced, voters should immediately contact the medical teams stationed at polling centers.
According to IMD forecast, in the southern and western districts, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist, with temperatures projected to remain 3-5°C above normal in western parts and 2-3°C above normal in eastern and coastal belts. While isolated light rain or thundershowers may offer minor, localised relief in some southern areas, the environment remains oppressive due to high humidity, with coastal relative humidity reaching up to 95 per cent. Conversely, voters in North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar, should remain vigilant for dynamic weather, as frequent light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely.
For residents in districts not participating in this first phase, such as Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and the 24 Parganas (North and South), dry and increasingly uncomfortable weather is expected to continue throughout the week. While these regions do not face the immediate urgency of polling day logistics, the IMD notes that temperatures here will also remain 2-3°C above normal, serving as a reminder to practice similar heat-safety precautions for any necessary outdoor activities.
As the state moves toward the second phase of elections on April 29, voters are urged to monitor local updates from the Election Commission and the IMD to navigate the ongoing heat stress and changing atmospheric conditions safely.
(Avantika Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)
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