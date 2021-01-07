Imams slam Owaisi, say won’t allow division of Muslim votes in Bengal

Days after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi met Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui — an influential Muslim cleric of Furfura Sharif — the Bengal Imams’ Association on Wednesday said that their community needs no Muslim leader from outside the state.

Condemning the politics revolving around the Muslims of the state, the chairman of the organisation, Mohammed Yahiya, said they do not support communal politics in West Bengal.

“We strongly condemn the politics which has been playing over the Muslims in the state. We do not subscribe to religious and caste-based politics. We cannot tolerate religious fanaticism,” Yahiya said.

Accusing the Hyderabad-based outfit of “working with a communal agenda”, Yahiya said, “We do not subscribe to communal agenda. If needed, we will float our own party and take to the streets to protest this kind of politics. Muslims in Bengal do not need Muslim leaders from outside the state.”

He also accused Owaisi of helping the BJP by dividing Muslim votes. “Whenever the BJP sets their eyes on a state, Owaisi goes there to help the BJP. We will not allow the division of Muslim votes in Bengal,” Yahiya added.

Owaisi’s meeting with Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui on Sunday had fuelled speculation of a new political understanding ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal. “We are holding talks with Abbas Siddiqui on whether to contest polls together or on our own… we would like to work together,” Owaisi had said after meeting the cleric.