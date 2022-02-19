I’m still with BJP, says another MLA who defected to Trinamool

Biswajit Das, a BJP MLA from Bagda in North 24 Parganas who defected to the ruling Trinamool Congress last year, has claimed that he is still with the saffron party.

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting at the Trinamool party office in Madhyamgram on Thursday, Das said, “The BJP should do well in Gobardanga and Bongaon municipalities given their electoral performance in Lok Sabha and Assembly seats there. I won the election on a BJP ticket in 2021. I am a BJP MLA. I am still with the BJP.”

BJP MLA Mukul Roy, who also returned to the Trinamool Congress last year, recently claimed that he was still with the BJP. In August last year, Das had joined the Trinamool in the presence of the party’s secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

The BJP had moved court against all those MLAs who had left the party for the Trinamool.

“He is saying this to save face. People like him are opportunists who change political parties to suit their own interests,” BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said.