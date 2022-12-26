scorecardresearch
I’m adopted son of Bengal, says Governor Bose

The Governor's wife Lakshmi Anand Bose, actress Sharmila Tagore, former India cricket skipper Sourav Ganguly and Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias were among those present at the programme.

Addressing a gathering during a literary meet to mark the centenary celebrations of the ‘Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan’ in Kolkata, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said that he looked at himself as an “adopted son” of the state.

"When artists, writers and sculptors create something, they become next only to God as being the creators," said the Governor.

