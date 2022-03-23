scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Must Read

‘Illogical to tag Urdu with Muslims’: Javed Akhtar at city literary meet

Akhtar along with Bengali poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay and writer-filmmaker Sangeeta Datta engaged in conversation on ‘Shaayari, Kobita’.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 23, 2022 3:33:07 am
The discussion was preceded by the unveiling of a Bengali translation of an anthology of poems by Akhtar.

Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar inaugurated the six-day Kolkata Literary Meet at Victoria Memorial on Tuesday. Akhtar along with Bengali poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay and writer-filmmaker Sangeeta Datta engaged in conversation on ‘Shaayari, Kobita’. The discussion was preceded by the unveiling of a Bengali translation of an anthology of poems by Akhtar.

More from Kolkata

“Urdu is associated with the Muslims as it is the language spoken by the members of the community. This is illogical. It is like saying English is the language of Christians. Hindi is the language of Hindus. Try saying that in Tamil Nadu,” Akhtar said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement