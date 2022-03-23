‘Illogical to tag Urdu with Muslims’: Javed Akhtar at city literary meet

March 23, 2022 3:33:07 am
Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar inaugurated the six-day Kolkata Literary Meet at Victoria Memorial on Tuesday. Akhtar along with Bengali poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay and writer-filmmaker Sangeeta Datta engaged in conversation on ‘Shaayari, Kobita’. The discussion was preceded by the unveiling of a Bengali translation of an anthology of poems by Akhtar.
“Urdu is associated with the Muslims as it is the language spoken by the members of the community. This is illogical. It is like saying English is the language of Christians. Hindi is the language of Hindus. Try saying that in Tamil Nadu,” Akhtar said.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-