‘Illogical to tag Urdu with Muslims’: Javed Akhtar at city literary meet

Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar inaugurated the six-day Kolkata Literary Meet at Victoria Memorial on Tuesday. Akhtar along with Bengali poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay and writer-filmmaker Sangeeta Datta engaged in conversation on ‘Shaayari, Kobita’. The discussion was preceded by the unveiling of a Bengali translation of an anthology of poems by Akhtar.