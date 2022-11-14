Illegal weapons seized in South 24 Parganas, arms supplier arrested: Police

Five unlicensed weapons and some cartridges were recovered from the Uttar Swaroopnagar area of South 24 Parganas district, police said.

An illegal arms supplier, identified as Ashiq Azam Ghazi, was arrested in this connections, said officials.

Police said the recovery was made during a raid on Saturday night after receiving a tip-off.

Soon after the state government had announced that the panchayat polls will be held early next year, there has been a spurt in the recovery of illegal weapons.

Criticising the Trinamool Congress government in the state, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “Earlier we used to hear that such weapons were supplied from Bihar’s Munger. But they don’t need to go to Munger anymore as illegal arms are being manufactured locally. After holding the Bengal Global Business Summit, the state couldn’t bring any big investment from the corporate sector but arms and bombs are definitely being manufactured here more than ever before. We all are waiting for the day when AK-47s will be manufactured in Bengal.”

TMC Minister Sashi Panja said, “Those who couldn’t win the elections have been making continuous efforts to destabilise the state. Police will probe as who brought these weapons and from where. What is there to drag the TMC into it?”