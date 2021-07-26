Illegal vaccination camp at Sonarpur: Cops now probe how vaccine certificates were issued to people

Police said they were investigating the source of the vials and how vaccine certificate messages were sent to people. (Representational)

A day after a rural health worker was arrested for allegedly organising an unauthorised Covid vaccination camp at Sonarpur in North 24 Parganas, police on Sunday said 30-40 people were immunised at the centre and suspected involvement of more people in the case.

Arrested Accused Mithun Mondal was working at a rural health centre in Diamond Harbor and had, sources claimed, procured vaccines from there. However, police said they were investigating the source of the vials and how vaccine certificate messages were sent to people.

“The question is: how did Mithun get these vaccines? How were vaccine recipients being certified?” wondered a police officer. According to police, one more name of a suspect came up during investigation.

This is the second such case in the last one month in which illegal vaccination camps were organised. Last month, Debanjan Deb, who posed as an IAS officer, was arrested. Unlike the latest case, people vaccinated at Deb’s camps had not received certificate messages.

Acting on a tip-off on Saturday, policemen as decoys visited the vaccination centre and bought two Covishield vials. Though vials, sources said, appeared genuine, they have been sent for forensic examination. Mondal used to charge Rs300-400 per dose.