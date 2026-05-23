‘Illegal structure’ of ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh’s house to be razed in 45 days

His name surfaced in two separate cases - the rape-murder and a financial corruption case at the hospital. He was arrested by the CBI in connection with both investigations. While he has secured bail in the rape-murder case, he remains in judicial custody over the financial corruption charges.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has ordered the demolition of a portion of the roof of the residence of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital over allegations of unauthorised construction.

KMC officials had previously visited the residence to inspect the construction. Although a notice was served to the household about two years ago, the civic body has now explicitly ordered the demolition of the designated section within the next 45 days.

Ghosh is currently in jail in connection with a financial corruption case at RG Kar Hospital, following his arrest by the CBI.

According to the KMC notification, the house is located at 83, Badan Roy Lane, Beleghata. Three portions of the property, owned by Ghosh and his wife Sangeeta Ghosh, were found to be unauthorised, violating Rules 133 and 134 of the 2009 Building Rules. The investigation and subsequent action were initiated based on a complaint filed by an individual named Anshuman Sarkar.