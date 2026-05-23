‘Illegal structure’ of ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh’s house to be razed in 45 days

His name surfaced in two separate cases - the rape-murder and a financial corruption case at the hospital. He was arrested by the CBI in connection with both investigations. While he has secured bail in the rape-murder case, he remains in judicial custody over the financial corruption charges.
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has ordered the demolition of a portion of the roof of the residence of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital over allegations of unauthorised construction.
KMC officials had previously visited the residence to inspect the construction. Although a notice was served to the household about two years ago, the civic body has now explicitly ordered the demolition of the designated section within the next 45 days.
Ghosh is currently in jail in connection with a financial corruption case at RG Kar Hospital, following his arrest by the CBI.
According to the KMC notification, the house is located at 83, Badan Roy Lane, Beleghata. Three portions of the property, owned by Ghosh and his wife Sangeeta Ghosh, were found to be unauthorised, violating Rules 133 and 134 of the 2009 Building Rules. The investigation and subsequent action were initiated based on a complaint filed by an individual named Anshuman Sarkar.
“One small portion of a pergola newly introduced over roof installation of iron spiral stair over roof to access machine room, a brick wall newly introduced in place of door at 2nd floor level. This proceeding was brought against Dr. Sandip Ghosh and Dr. Sangeeta Ghosh. The allegation against unauthorised construction at Premises No. 83, Badan Roy Lane, Ward 33, Borough III for violating rules 133 and 134 of Building Rule 2009. Relevant Record information available with the file D/Sketch, Precis of Infringement statement from Borough office are taken into consideration. One small portion of pergola (approximately arca 5.425 sqm., height 2.05 m) newly introduced over roof. Installation of iron spiral stair over roof to access lifts machine room. Brick wall newly introduced in place of door at 2 floor level,” read the notice.
The KMC had sent a notice to the residence on October 30, 2024, and civic officials had also visited the spot after the RG Kar rape and murder incident. The latest notification specifies an illegal covered structure spanning 5.425 square meters on the roof, with a height of 2.05 metres, an unauthorised spiral iron staircase installed on the roof to access a specific machine room, and a newly constructed brick wall in front of a doorway on the third-floor level.
According to officials, during the KMC hearing regarding this matter, both the property owners and the complainant were present. The owners agreed to remove the disputed structures within two months. Consequently, the civic body issued an order directing that the specified portions must be demolished within 45 days. The order also mentions that if anyone has objections to this directive, they can file a fresh complaint with the municipal corporation.
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“The said pergola was not shown in the completion plan. He has agreed to remove the pergola within two months during the course of renovation work already decided to be taken up.I am inclined to pass order to remove the pergola on roof within 45 days from the date of communication of this order.Any person aggrieved by this order u/s 400 (1) may be appeal against this order to Municipal Building Tribunal within stipulated time in accordance with the provision of KMC Act 1980,” the notice read.
Sandip Ghosh was the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital when the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor took place in August 2024. His role during the entire incident came under heavy scrutiny, leading to his resignation amid widespread controversy and later he was arrested.
His name surfaced in two separate cases – the rape-murder and a financial corruption case at the hospital. He was arrested by the CBI in connection with both investigations. While he has secured bail in the rape-murder case, he remains in judicial custody over the financial corruption charges.
Following the formation of the new BJP government in West Bengal under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the state administration has initiated a massive crackdown on widespread administrative issues, with a sharp focus on illegal constructions. The administration has ordered civic bodies, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, to aggressively identify and demolish structures built in violation of building rules.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
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Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
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