Illegal call centre busted in Kolkata, 12 held for duping foreign nationals: Police

Kolkata Police claimed to have busted an illegal call centre being operated from the Regent Park area here and arrested 12 people for allegedly duping foreign nationals, especially US citizens, by offering to sell them various products and services.

“Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted on the ground floor of Ganesh Bhawan in Kolkata’s Chandi Ghosh lane on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and 12 people were arrested for running an illegal call centre. The accused used to cheat foreign nationals,” said a senior police officer. Police said they arrested the prime accused, Bijay Shaw (26) of Taratala Old Colony, and 11 others and seized 12 hard disks, 12 mobile phones and two laptops from their possession.

In 2020, a history-sheeter, Sk Vinod, was arrested by Regent Park police for allegedly running an illegal call centre in Azadgarh, following which police busted two more fake call centres operating from Pratapaditya Road in Tollygunge and Metropolitan Cooperative Building in Pragati Maidan. Police said, “Over the last few years, several fake call centres were busted in Bengal, especially in Kolkata.”