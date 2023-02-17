‘Illegal call centre’ busted in Salt Lake, 11 arrested: Police

A call centre being run illegally was busted in Bidhannagar on Wednesday and 11 persons were arrested in this connection, police said.

Officials said on the basis of a tip-off, the cyber crime wing conducted a raid on the illegal call centre, ‘We Care Solutions Private Ltd’, on the ninth floor of Sec-V in Salt Lake. Thirty five computers, two switch ports, five hard discs, 14 smart phones, a router and other incrementing documents were recovered from the accused, the police said.

“Sumit Majhi (24) of Chitpur and Hafijur Rahaman Sardar (30) of Sonarpur were running the illegal call centre. They cheated people from the United States and Spain using the name of companies like Microsoft and Amazon for providing them customer and technical support. They would take unauthorised access to the computers of gullible people and force them to make payments,” said an official.