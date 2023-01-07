Illegal call centre busted, 16 held: Police

Kolkata Police claimed to have busted a call centre operating illegally and arrested 16 people, including three women, during a raid at a premises in Kolkata Leather Complex area late Thursday night.

Police said the accused would dupe people by identifying themselves as employees of a famous e-commerce portal without having any license/authentication from the competent authorities.

A case has been registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery for valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine) and 120B (criminal Conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Information and Technology Act at the Kolkata Leather Complex police station.

According to police, acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at Ideal Villas in Kochpukur under the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Leather Complex police station, and 13 men and three women employees were arrested.

Five laptops, three mobile phones, one notebook and five ATM cards were seized during the raid, said police.

The accused were produced before a Baruipur court and were remanded to police custody for 14 days, said police.