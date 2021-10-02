Illegal arms unit busted,1 held: Kulti Police

AN ILLEGAL arms unit was busted in Paschim Bardhaman, the Kulti police said on Friday. One person has been arrested in connection with the case, police added. The police claim that arms were being traded and stored in an under-construction house in Sanktoria for the past one year. The whereabouts of the firearms were being investigated, they said.

Police said after a search at the factory they found six pistols, 14 unfinished pistols and several rounds of ammunition. DC (West) Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Abhishek Modi said, “Six pistols, 14 unfinished pistols and several cartridges were recovered during the search. The whereabouts of the firearms are being investigated.”

Police suspect involvement of more people in the case.