Illegal arms unit busted in Kolkata, 1 arrested

Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Nadial area of the city and arrested one person on Monday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said on Tuesday that a team raided a single-storeyed building at Ayubnagar in Nadial, from where the factory was being run, and arrested one of the owners, Abdul Kayum alias Munna (28), late Monday night.

Police seized a 7 mm pistol, magazine, a semi-finished magazine and material used for making guns like a pipe, three drilling machines, six machine vises, two hand-held vises, steel sheets, iron bars, hammers, hacksaw blades and iron spring coils, he said.

Kayum, a resident of neighbouring Bihar’s Munger district, was caught red-handed while he was engaged in making firearms along with the landlord, Mohammad Kalim and others, inside a tile shed on the terrace of the premises. The landlord and others, however, managed to escape.

“Apart from Kayum the landlord of the building, Mohammed Kalim, and others were running the illegal factory,” the officer said.

A case has been registered under the arms Act at Nadial police station.

