‘Illegal and deeply inhuman’: Mamata Banerjee leads protest against hawker eviction

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday led a protest march in central Kolkata against the eviction of hawkers, asserting that rehabilitation must precede any drive to remove roadside vendors.

The Trinamool Congress chief, accompanied by leaders, including Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh and former MP Dola Sen, reached Esplanade to protest the indiscriminate eviction.

Banerjee then led a march from the Dharmatala area to Subodh Mullick Square, a distance of nearly 1.2 km, protesting what the party described as “illegal, unjust and inhuman” eviction drives against hawkers across the state.

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“Our hon’ble chairperson Mamata Banerjee, alongside party leaders and dedicated workers, led a peaceful protest march against the illegal, unjust and deeply inhumane eviction of hawkers across #Bengal. The people of Bengal have always come first. Their dignity, livelihoods and with unwavering resolve, and in that fight, no stone will be left unturned. The ruthless @BJP4Bengal regime, driven solely by greed for power and blatant disregard for ordinary citizens, will soon collapse under the weight of its own anti-people policies,” TMC posted on X.