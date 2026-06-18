‘Illegal and deeply inhuman’: Mamata Banerjee leads protest against hawker eviction

The Trinamool Congress chief, accompanied by leaders, including Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh and former MP Dola Sen, reached Esplanade to protest the indiscriminate eviction.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataJun 18, 2026 05:36 AM IST
back on the streets ‘Illegal and deeply inhuman’: Mamata leads protest against hawker evictionTMC supremo Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march against hawker eviction in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Make us preferred source on Google

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday led a protest march in central Kolkata against the eviction of hawkers, asserting that rehabilitation must precede any drive to remove roadside vendors.

The Trinamool Congress chief, accompanied by leaders, including Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh and former MP Dola Sen, reached Esplanade to protest the indiscriminate eviction.

Banerjee then led a march from the Dharmatala area to Subodh Mullick Square, a distance of nearly 1.2 km, protesting what the party described as “illegal, unjust and inhuman” eviction drives against hawkers across the state.

Also Read | Amid TMC rebel crisis, Mamata Banerjee pins hopes on INDIA help for firefighting

“Our hon’ble chairperson Mamata Banerjee, alongside party leaders and dedicated workers, led a peaceful protest march against the illegal, unjust and deeply inhumane eviction of hawkers across #Bengal. The people of Bengal have always come first. Their dignity, livelihoods and with unwavering resolve, and in that fight, no stone will be left unturned. The ruthless @BJP4Bengal regime, driven solely by greed for power and blatant disregard for ordinary citizens, will soon collapse under the weight of its own anti-people policies,” TMC posted on X.

However, many Trinamool Congress MLAs and councillors, who earlier used to be at the forefront of any such programme, were conspicuous by their absence on Wednesday.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments