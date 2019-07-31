IIT-Kharagpur to interact with school students on Facebook today

IIT-Kharagpur undergraduate students have organised a live interactive session to mentor school students from classes 8 to 10 to participate in science and technology innovation competitions, said a statement issued by the institute.

Advertising

This is an initiative under the IIT Kharagpur Young Innovators Programme, a science and technology competition, which will empower students from classes 8 to 10 to solve real-life challenges through innovations.

The organising team will take live questions from this year’s participants as well as school students interested in similar science and technology competitions. The interactive session is scheduled on July 31 at 3 pm on the Facebook page of IIT Kharagpur Young Innovators Programme.

The students can post their queries and get the answers in real-time through Facebook Live. The webinar will address live FAQs related to preparing concept note, themes, model presentation among others.