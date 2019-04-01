IIT-Kharagpur to develop wellness modules for sportspersons

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp) has signed an MoU with the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy (PGBA), Bengaluru, to promote health and wellbeing of sportspersons and coaches, said a statement issued by the institute on Sunday.

Under the agreement, IIT-Kgp will develop training programmes for sportspersons and coaches for various sports in general and badminton in particular. Similar modules will also be prepared for IIT-Kgp players too.

A delegation from IIT-Kgp led by its Director P P Chakrabarti met the chief national coach for the Indian badminton team and the Padma Bhushan awardee, Pullela Gopichand, in Delhi on March 30 in this regard. The collaboration is spearheaded by S S Rekhi, a US-based entrepreneur and alumnus of IIT-Kgp, who seed-funded the Rekhi Centre for Science of Happiness at IIT-Kgp.

In addition, the premier institute plans to set up a sports academy in collaboration with PGBA.

“I am very excited about this collaboration and look forward to the contribution of the Rekhi centre towards the wellbeing of my players and coaches. I am also very happy to know of a sports academy that is coming up at IIT Kharagpur and look forward to contributing to its development,” said Gopichand.

“The academy would promote collaborative research related to happiness in sports in general and badminton in particular, and science and technology in sports training. The scope would also include joint monitoring and use of materials used in general and badminton in particular by IIT Kharagpur and Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy,” said Prof. Chakrabarti.

A sum of Rs10 crore has been allocated to develop modern sports facilities at IIT-Kgp.