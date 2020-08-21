IIT-Kharagpur students told to vacate hostels after one tests Covid positive

Earlier, the college administration had asked its students not to return to the campus for the next semester as classes will be held online from September. (File)

IIT-Kharagpur has asked students to vacate hostels by August 23 after one of them tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. At present, 200 to 250 students are living in the campus residence halls.

In a notification posted on Wednesday, the authorities also announced that the residence halls would be sealed. “In view of a Covid-19 positive case detected in one of the halls, and since the student took dinner in the private mess, we are compelled to seal all the halls of residence. Accordingly, all students who are presently staying in the campus must vacate the halls latest by August 23 and proceed to their hometowns,” read the notice.

IIT-Kharagpur Registrar BN Singh told The Indian Express that the infected student had been sent to Kolkata. “The student was staying in one of our hostels. He was staying with five to six other students in the entire hall. He has been sent to Kolkata for treatment. Meanwhile all halls have been sealed. We feel that the rest of the students in that hall have not been infected. However we will carry out sanitisation work in every hall,” he said.

Earlier, the college administration had asked its students not to return to the campus for the next semester as classes will be held online from September.

“We do not want to endanger the health of our children and staff. Therefore, we have asked the parents not to send their wards to the institute till asked,” said a senior official.

According to him, the institute will follow the advisories of the state and central governments on reopening campuses.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd