IIT-Kharagpur student’s kin seek CID probe into his death

THE FAMILY members of an IIT Kharagpur (Kgp) student, Faizan Ahmed, who was found dead in his hostel room on October 14, on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking a CID/SIT probe into the death. Faizan’s father Selim Ahmed alleged that his son (21) was killed and therefore a probe by CID or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is required to find out the truth. The father has filed the petition before the single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha. The bench is likely to hear the matter on Thursday.

“The truth surrounding the death of my son must come out. He did not take his life. We feel that he was murdered. We have prayed for a CID or SIT probe into his death,” Ahmed told mediapersons.

On October 14, the partially decomposed body of Faizan, a third-year mechanical engineering student, was found in his hostel room. Faizan hailed from Tinsukia district in Assam. His parents filed a case with the local police in Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district demanding an investigation into the incident.

Following the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting her intervention for a thorough investigation into the death of the student.

Following this, Deputy Director of IIT Kharagpur Amit Patra, in his personal capacity issued a statement where he took the responsibility for the lapses that occurred following the incident. He had tendered his apology and took responsibility for the “lapses that occurred in handling of the situation.”

Later, dean of students affairs at IIT KGP Dhrubajyoti Sen resigned from his post following protests from students.

Meanwhile, IIT KGP authorities formed a team to investigate the “lapses” in handling the situation.

On Saturday, Rehana Ahmed, mother of Faizan Ahmed, wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleging that her son was ‘murdered’. A copy of the letter was also sent to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.