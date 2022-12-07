scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

IIT-Kharagpur student gets Rs 2.68-cr package, highest among all IITs

IIT-Kharagpur is the only IIT to receive the highest package of Rs 2.68 crore (per annum) and a total of 760 offers on day one of the five-day Campus Placement 2022-23, which is the highest among all IITs, said the statement.

According to the release, a total of 45 international offers came from countries such as Japan (28), Taiwan (9), the US (3) and Singapore (2) and others (3).
IIT-Kharagpur has received 1,300-plus placement offers by the end of the campus placement session this year, with the highest package being Rs 2.68 crore (per annum), said a statement issued by the institute on Tuesday.

“The Institute has received 10 big-ticket offers ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.65 crore both domestic and international from companies across the sectors, including analytics, software, finance-banking, supply-chain-logistic, consulting, core engineering, high-frequency trading, tech profile, product development, etc. Among many high-valued domestic offers, two are close to Rs 1 crore,” said the release.

More from Kolkata

Prof A Rajakumar, Chairman of the Career Development Centre (CDC) at IIT Kharagpur, said, “The institute broke its own records of day-1 offers and the fastest 1,000-plus on day-2 among all IITs, which endorsed the legacy of the institute as well as the quality of the students. It would encourage more companies to visit the campus in the coming days and the near future.”

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 03:46:16 am
