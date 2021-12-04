IIT-Kharagpur sets record for placements

IIT-Kharagpur has achieved a benchmark for the fastest-ever 1100-plus placement offers for students on its third day of placements for 2021-22. It is the all-time highest placement record in the history of IITs, said a statement issued by the institute on Friday.

Despite the prevailing pandemic situation, IIT-Kharagpur bagged extraordinary numbers of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), which is the highest number among all other top higher academic institutes in India. Students from the institute received 35 international offers overall along with 2 bigger offers from two lead recruiters with packages around Rs 2 to Rs 2.4 crore.

“Till now, we got more than 20 offers in the scale of one Crore. 100 plus companies which includes Qualcomm, Microsoft, Google, Uber, Intel, American Express, Honeywell, EXL, HUL, Graviton, Samsung, IBM, Quantbox, Accenture Japan, Rubrik, Rakuten Mobile and many more valuable partners participated for three days and contributed towards this achievement,” read the statement.

Prof. A Rajakumar, chairperson of the Career Development Centre of the institute, said, “This year the Institute achieved a remarkable industrial relationship and saw huge PPO offers of more than 400, 1100-plus job offers, about 800 internship offers and many industry academic collaborations.”