36-year-old IIT Kharagpur professor found dead in staff quarter, police probe suicide angle

A 36-year-old Assistant Professor from the Electrical Engineering department of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur was found dead on Wednesday, police said, adding that they are probing the angle of suicide.
According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Deepak Reddy Pullaguram, a resident of Hyderabad. He used to live alone at the residential quarter inside the IIT campus.
According to police sources, when Reddy did not respond to his colleagues’ calls, they informed the security team who found that his room was locked from inside, prompting them to inform the local police.
Police personnel from the Hijli outpost, under the Kharagpur Town Police Station, opened the door and found him hanging. He was rushed to the B.C. Roy Hospital located inside the campus, where he was declared dead, police said.
Police have sealed the premises for further investigation and the deceased’s family has been informed, police said, adding, a detailed probe has been launched to ascertain whether this was a case of suicide or if there are other underlying reasons.
Police are looking into whether the assistant professor was recently dealing with any family, personal, or mental health issues. However, it is not yet clear if any suicide note was recovered from the scene.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Kharagpur), West Midnapore district, Bushra Bano said, “The body of an IIT Kharagpur professor has been recovered. A proper investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding this death.”
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The IIT Kharagpur officials, however, did not wish to comment on the incident.
Earlier in April 2026, Jayveersinh Dodiya, a resident of Ahmedabad and a third year undergraduate student of the institute, died after reportedly jumping off the eighth floor of his hostel on the campus.
In the same month, a fourth-year M.Tech student of Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering was found hanging in his hostel room. The deceased was identified as Soham Haldar, a resident of Barasat in North 24 Parganas. According to police sources, he was staying at the Mohan Malviya Hall on the IIT Kharagpur campus.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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