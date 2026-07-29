36-year-old IIT Kharagpur professor found dead in staff quarter, police probe suicide angle

Police are looking into whether the assistant professor was recently dealing with any family, personal, or mental health issues

A 36-year-old Assistant Professor from the Electrical Engineering department of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur was found dead on Wednesday, police said, adding that they are probing the angle of suicide.

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Deepak Reddy Pullaguram, a resident of Hyderabad. He used to live alone at the residential quarter inside the IIT campus.

According to police sources, when Reddy did not respond to his colleagues’ calls, they informed the security team who found that his room was locked from inside, prompting them to inform the local police.

Police personnel from the Hijli outpost, under the Kharagpur Town Police Station, opened the door and found him hanging. He was rushed to the B.C. Roy Hospital located inside the campus, where he was declared dead, police said.