Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

IIT Kharagpur, police submit reports in HC on student’s death

On November 10, the single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, hearing a petition filed by the family of IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed whose body was found in a hostel room on October 14, had directed the institute's director to file a report on the incident.

The bench had also sought a separate report from the district police. (Representational/File)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, and the Paschim Medinipur district police on Tuesday submitted separate reports in the Calcutta High Court over the death of a third-year student in a hostel of the educational institution last month.

The court had also sought the name of students involved in alleged ragging of Faizan.

On Tuesday, the court further the petitioners to go through the reports and submit their observations in a written form. It asked all parties not to reveal the contents of the reports to the public. The matter has been posted for hearing on November 30.

“The court has asked the petitioner to go through the reports and submit exception if any by the next date of hearing,” said advocate Aniruddha Mitra, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 04:14:39 am
