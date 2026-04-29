IIT Kharagpur MTech student found dead

In a statement, IIT Kharagpur expressed a “sense of utter shock” and said “the institute is extending full cooperation to the authorities”.

A fourth-year M Tech student of Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur was found hanging in his hostel room on Tuesday, the second such incident in 10 days.

The deceased was identified as Soham Haldar, a resident of Barasat in North 24 Parganas. Police said he was staying at the Mohan Malviya Hall on the IIT Kharagpur campus. Taken to the BC Roy Hospital on the premier institute’s campus, doctors declared Haldar dead. The Hijli police outpost has launched a probe and are examining CCTV footage to reconstruct Haldar’s movements on Monday.

According to a senior police officer, “Nothing can be said until the probe is complete. We have come to know the student had last spoken to his sister.”