IIT Kharagpur MTech student found dead

According to a senior police officer, “Nothing can be said until the probe is complete. We have come to know the student had last spoken to his sister.”

Written by: Tanusree Bose
1 min readKolkataApr 29, 2026 03:12 AM IST
IIT Kharagpur MTech student found dead, IIT Kharagpur student found dead, IIT student found dead, IIT Kharagpur, Indian express news, current affairsIn a statement, IIT Kharagpur expressed a “sense of utter shock” and said “the institute is extending full cooperation to the authorities”.
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A fourth-year M Tech student of Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur was found hanging in his hostel room on Tuesday, the second such incident in 10 days.

The deceased was identified as Soham Haldar, a resident of Barasat in North 24 Parganas. Police said he was staying at the Mohan Malviya Hall on the IIT Kharagpur campus. Taken to the BC Roy Hospital on the premier institute’s campus, doctors declared Haldar dead. The Hijli police outpost has launched a probe and are examining CCTV footage to reconstruct Haldar’s movements on Monday.

According to a senior police officer, “Nothing can be said until the probe is complete. We have come to know the student had last spoken to his sister.”

In a statement, IIT Kharagpur expressed a “sense of utter shock” and said “the institute is extending full cooperation to the authorities”.

Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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