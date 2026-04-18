IIT Kharagpur launches Rs 15 cr AI centre for mining innovation

IIT Kharagpur has launched a Rs 15 crore Centre of Excellence focused on using artificial intelligence to transform mining and geological systems in India. (File Photo)

By Avantika Basu

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur on April 16 announced the launch of the Vikram Sodhi Centre of Excellence for AI-Enabled Geological and Mining Systems.

Conceived as an interdisciplinary research hub, the centre has been established with a funding commitment of Rs 15 crore over five years from Vikram Sodhi, Vice Chairman of Mineros SA and Managing Partner at Sun Valley Investments.

The initiative aims to develop artificial intelligence-driven solutions tailored specifically to Indian geological conditions, addressing long-standing gaps in the sector’s digital transformation.

The newly launched centre seeks to bring together diverse disciplines to build cohesive, mining-native AI systems. While digital tools have already found their way into segments of the mining industry, their fragmented use has often limited large-scale impact.