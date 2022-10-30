scorecardresearch
IIT-Kharagpur dean quits as students carry on protests over death in institute

Tiwari reportedly fell ill. “The director was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata this (Saturday) morning. He is stable,” IIT-Kharagpur registrar Tamal Nath told reporters.

IIT Kharagpur dean quits, IIT Kharagpur student death, IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsIt has been learnt that Faizan's mother, Rehana Ahmed, on Saturday wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that her son was "murdered". A copy of the letter was also sent to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The dean of student affairs at IIT-Kharagpur has resigned from his post following the ongoing agitation by students over the institute’s “lackadaisical” response after the death of third-year mechanical engineering student Faizan Ahmed.

According to sources, Dhrubajyoti Sen resigned on October 19, but students were informed about the development at an open house convened by IIT director V K Tiwari on Friday. A large number of students gathered at the session raised slogans against the director and demanded his resignation over handling of the situation following the student’s death, sources said.

It has been learnt that Faizan’s mother, Rehana Ahmed, on Saturday wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that her son was “murdered”. A copy of the letter was also sent to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

