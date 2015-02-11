IIT-Kharagpur celebrates its alumnus’ win in Delhi

It was celebration time on Tuesday at IIT-Kharagpur from where AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had graduated in 1989.

With news trickling in that Kejriwal was inching towards a colossal victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, rallies were taken out, sweets distributed and gulal sprinkled among students and AAP supporters who gathered outside the IIT.

“We were sure that the people of Delhi would vote him back but never expected that it would be such an overwhelming majority. We will keep on supporting Kejriwal,’’ said Atal Asuthosh Agarwal, a third-year mining engineering student and a AAP member.

Share This Article Related Article No end in sight to Delhi-Centre impasse; IAS officers come out in public, allege victimisation

No end in sight to Delhi-Centre impasse; IAS officers come out in public, allege victimisation Arvind Kejriwal questions alleged plan to forcibly take two fasting AAP leaders to hospital

Arvind Kejriwal questions alleged plan to forcibly take two fasting AAP leaders to hospital Kejriwal’s kin Vinay Bansal arrested in PWD scam: All you need to know

Kejriwal’s kin Vinay Bansal arrested in PWD scam: All you need to know Kejriwal sent invite for IIT-Kharagpur alumni meet

‘The honest bachcha’

‘The honest bachcha’ From ‘nice guy’ at IIT to Delhi CM,meet those who knew Arvind Kejriwal before the world did

In the last Delhi Assembly elections Asuthosh — a resident of Badarpur in Delhi — had taken leave and actively campaigned for Somnath Bharti, the AAP candidate from the seat. “This year, I had exams and could not campaign,’’ he added.

Kejriwal, a student of mechanical engineering, had entered the IIT in 1985 and stayed at the Nehru Hall hostel for five years.

Everybody at IIT-Kharagpur — from his professors to the owner of the canteen frequented by Kejriwal — want him to complete his term this time. “Tomorrow, I will distribute sweets among students to celebrate that my ‘baccha’ is still the beloved boy of the people of Delhi.

But we would like him to remain calm despite all provocations,’’ said canteen owner Pradip Gupta.

Professor Emeritus Shankar Shome in the mechanical engineering department, who taught Kejriwal for about a year, said: “Last time, we had great expectations from him but somehow those could not be fulfilled. We believe my former students will learn from his mistakes and come out with flying colours.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App