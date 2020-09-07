IIT-KGP shut till Sept 13 to arrest spread of Covid

The decision was taken on Saturday after several staff at the institute’s BC Roy Technology Hospital recently tested positive for Covid-19.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, (IIT-KGP) has been closed for a week — from September 6 to 13 — to contain the rapid spread of Covid-19 on the campus. The administration has also directed its employees who live on the premises not to venture out except during emergencies.

“The institute shall remain closed for one week. All offices of the institute will also remain closed, including Saturday and Sunday. The outpatient department (OPD) of BC Roy Technology Hospital will remain closed, except the emergency unit, until further orders,” the institute said in an official notification.

Classes for all students, except those in first-year undergraduate courses, will continue online. All faculty members and non-teaching staff have been asked to work from home.

IIT-KGP employees will neither be allowed to enter nor leave the campus until further orders, except during emergencies. All shops, including those selling essential commodities, will remain open till 2 pm, while medical stores will function from 7 am to 9 pm.

All other commercial establishments on the campus, such as restaurants and salons, have been directed to remain closed.

Since August 19, 20 Covid-19 cases have been reported from the campus, according to an official. In the notification, the institute issued a list of dos and don’ts that includes a ban on entry of outsiders, except essential service providers.

“No employee of the institute will be permitted to leave or enter the campus until further orders, except for any emergency situation. Those employees who are presently outside the campus are advised to remain in the present place and work from that place,” it said.

