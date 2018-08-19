IIT-Kgp launches centre to treat sewage water, make it potable

The pilot plant at IIT-Kharagpur is expected to be ready by March 2019. The pilot plant at IIT-Kharagpur is expected to be ready by March 2019.

IIT-Kharagpur on Friday launched its Re-Water Research Institute, which will primarily look at treating and converting sewage water into potable water.

The Aditya Choubey Center for Re-Water Research has been set up by a seed fund put in place by IIT alumni Anant Choubey and Aneesh Reddy to “remediate, replenish and rejuvenate water resources”.

“The scarcity of water for drinking and domestic use is becoming acute and will only worsen in coming years. On the other hand, urban areas are witnessing massive sewage problems. The idea of linking these two crises and coming up with one viable solution was challenging. Having done that, we would be networking with government bodies to take up this technology and the process…” said Reddy.

The Centre is planning to set up an on-campus plant which will daily convert 1.35 million litres of sewage water from the hostels into 1.2 million litre of potable water. The pilot plant at IIT-Kharagpur is expected to be ready by March 2019. Water processing and output will be monitored in real-time and conform to the IS 10500-2012 standard for drinking water.

“We will conduct quality assurance tests demonstrating the suitability of the technology… and infuse confidence among all agencies and the public at large..” said Prof M M Ghangrekar, faculty at the Department of Civil Engineering, who will be heading the project.

The researchers will also develop an operationally viable technology so that the plant can be profitably commercialised.

“We are working towards bringing down the cost to less than Rs 10 per kilo litre. This will allow the manufacturer to invest additional funds towards setting up more plants. The project is being developed to attract potential entrepreneurs and government agencies to take up sewage treatment at a large scale and with a business model for banks to gain confidence in funding such businesses,” said Choubey.

Meanwhile, IIT-Kgp Director, Prof P P Chakrabarti, said similar models of water sustainability have been adopted in foreign countries. “We are looking forward to participatory models in villages to implement this technology. We would also engage international water experts and professionals from the industry as researchers and advisors in this Centre,” he said.

