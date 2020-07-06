IIT-KGP final results to be declared after July 8: Director

The new semester is expected to begin in September depending on the Covid-19 situation. (File photo) The new semester is expected to begin in September depending on the Covid-19 situation. (File photo)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will announce the final results of the 2019-’20 academic year after July 8. The institute had earlier cancelled the end-semester examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and formed a committee to evaluate the academic performance of students, and decide the grading scheme, supplementary examination system and department changes.

“IIT Kharagpur has declared the end semester results for the Spring 2020 semester on July 1, 2020. The Institute, which had earlier canceled the end semester examination due to COVID-19 pandemic, had formed a committee to evaluate academic performance along with decisions on grading scheme, supplementary examination and department change. Close to 13000 students enrolled in various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes were evaluated based on grades of mid-semester examinations, assignments, class tests, viva etc. The final results for the academic year 2019-’20 will be announced after July 8. I congratulate the student community and appreciate their cooperation,” IIT-Kharagpur Director VK Tewari said in a statement on Saturday.

The new semester is expected to begin in September depending on the Covid-19 situation.

