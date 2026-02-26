IIM Calcutta 61st MBA batch hits 100% placement with highest domestic offer touching Rs 1.45 crore per year

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) recently completed the final placements for the 61st batch of its MBA programme.
The institute recorded 100 per cent placements. A total of 458 students participated in the process, securing 542 offers from 202 recruiters, including 61 first-time recruiter participants.
The placement season recorded a highest domestic compensation of Rs 1.45 crore per year, while the highest international offer stood at Rs 1.10 crore per annum.
The average compensation for the batch rose by 5.05 per cent year-on-year to Rs 36 Lakh Per Annum (LPA). The number of recruiters also increased by 3 per cent compared to the previous year. The consulting sector was at the top with 206 offers (38 per cent) being made. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) emerged as the top recruiter in the management consulting cohort, while Accenture Strategy emerged as the top recruiter in the strategy consulting cohort. Other consulting firms that participated were Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Co, EY-Parthenon, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Co, Monitor Deloitte, PwC, TCS, Vector Consulting, and YCP Auctus, among others. American Express emerged as the top recruiter in the payments and card cohort.
More than 100 offers were made in the areas of private equity, venture capital, investment banking, markets, asset and wealth management which saw participation from firms like Ambit, Arga Investment Management, Avendus, Bank of America, Citi, D E Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J P Morgan, Kotak Alternate Asset, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Neo Asset & Wealth Management, O3 Capital, Rothschild & Co, Standard Chartered, and UBS, among others.
Consulting and product management roles
The season witnessed noticeable growth in Consulting and Product Management roles, with overall sectoral distribution remaining largely aligned with last year’s trends. Both new and legacy firms participated in the process, reflecting strong recruiter confidence across sectors. The Marketing domain saw participation from AB InBev, Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Glenmark Pharma, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, and Procter & Gamble, among others.
The General Management domain featured recruiters such as Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, Eternal, GMR, Godrej Industries Group, Reliance Group, and Tata Administrative Services, among others. Together, the Marketing and General Management domains accounted for 161 offers (30 per cent). The Technology domain witnessed participation from companies such as Adobe, BrowserStack, Emergent, EXL, Google, HCL, HiLabs, Infosys Global, ITC Infotech, Microsoft, Ola, Salesforce, and Tekion India. Collectively, the sector extended 72 offers (13 per cent). The placement season also witnessed participation from several new recruiters, including Berger Paints, Cargill, DAMAC Group, Hero MotoCorp, Meesho, Merisis Advisors, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, and Snapmint, among others.
This year witnessed several new trends, most notably a heightened interest in Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs). The placement season also saw participation from several global firms.
Prof Alok Kr Rai, Director, IIM Calcutta, said, “The successful completion of Final Placements 2026 reflects the resilience of our students and the continued trust that industry places in IIM Calcutta. The diverse range of roles and sustained recruiter participation underscore the institute’s commitment to academic rigour, industry relevance, and holistic development.”
Prof Ritu Mehta, Chairperson, Placement Committee, said, “We are pleased to have achieved remarkable placement outcomes despite challenging market conditions. Our graduates have secured excellent opportunities to begin their professional journeys after completing the program. We remain deeply grateful to our recruiters for their continued confidence in our students and academic ecosystem.”
Mallika Kelkar from the 61st Batch said, “Placements compress a year’s worth of anxiety into a few weeks. What helped was knowing the Placement Team was thinking two steps ahead. The process felt structured without feeling impersonal, which is not easy to pull off at this scale. That balance made the experience far more navigable than I expected.”
