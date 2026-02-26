IIM Calcutta 61st MBA batch hits 100% placement with highest domestic offer touching Rs 1.45 crore per year

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) recently completed the final placements for the 61st batch of its MBA programme.

The institute recorded 100 per cent placements. A total of 458 students participated in the process, securing 542 offers from 202 recruiters, including 61 first-time recruiter participants.

The placement season recorded a highest domestic compensation of Rs 1.45 crore per year, while the highest international offer stood at Rs 1.10 crore per annum.

The average compensation for the batch rose by 5.05 per cent year-on-year to Rs 36 Lakh Per Annum (LPA). The number of recruiters also increased by 3 per cent compared to the previous year. The consulting sector was at the top with 206 offers (38 per cent) being made. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) emerged as the top recruiter in the management consulting cohort, while Accenture Strategy emerged as the top recruiter in the strategy consulting cohort. Other consulting firms that participated were Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Co, EY-Parthenon, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Co, Monitor Deloitte, PwC, TCS, Vector Consulting, and YCP Auctus, among others. American Express emerged as the top recruiter in the payments and card cohort.