IFFI drops his film, TMC minister says move ‘politically motivated’

MOVIE DIRECTOR and West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said that his film ‘Dictionary’ was dropped from the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, after being included in the Indian Panorama section, reportedly over a ‘spelling mistake’. The well-known actor and theatre personality, also a senior TMC leader, called it a “politically motivated decision”.

Addressing a press conference at Press Club here, Basu said, “We were informed that my film has been dropped from the festival due to a spelling mistake in the e-mail. I think the reason is childish. The producer of the film has been asked to send any film except ‘Dictionary’. I think this is nothing but a politically motivated decision. We feel that after the film was selected, the organisers got to know of my political identity. Later, BJP leaders may have intervened to have it dropped.”

Tbe held in Goa from November 20 to 28. According to the official list released on November 5, 25 films were selected for the Indian Panorama section, including ‘Dictionary’. The film was released earlier this year, and its cast includes actor Nusrat Jahan, also a Trinamool Congress MP, and Abir Chatterjee. A fresh list released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting the very next day did not include it.

Basu said he recieved two mails from IFFI. “In the first mail, the IFFI Directorate congratulated me for the selection…in the second, they said there was a discrepancy in the spelling of my name in the two recommendation letters they received — one by the Film Federation of India (FFI) and the other by the producer. And that has led to the cancellation of my film’s screening,” he said.

Movie’s producer Firdausul Hasan, who was also present at the meet, added that the FFI, which made the error, had urged IFFI to reconsider its decision, but was told that the change was no longer possible. He said IFFI will again be requested to “rethink the decision”.

Meanwhile, holding the BJP responsible for the incident, Basu said, “This film has received international acclaim…Yes, I have a political identity as I am a representative of the Trinamool Congress. My party leader’s name is Mamata Banerjee. Dropping my film from a festival will not affect my political stance. Now, I will not send any of my films for IFFI selection till this BJP government is in power.”

The TMC recently entered the political arena in Goa. It announced it will contest the next Assembly polls in the coastal state and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has visited it.