If UP can, why can’t we?: CM launches plantation drive, pitches for coconut

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday set a target of planting 10 crore saplings this year to protect the state’s environment, while citing the examples of Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh and Amit Shah’s Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.
“If the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh can announce a target of planting 26 crore trees this monsoon, West Bengal is not as large a state as UP. So why can’t we say that we will plant 10 crore trees this monsoon?” Adhikari asked, while launching ‘Forest Week 2026’ at Vanbitan in Salt Lake.
He also added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a target of planting 1.2 crore trees in his Lok Sabha constituency this year.
To realise his green mission, CM Adhikari said the executives of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have promised to plant 10 lakh trees this year. He, however, pointed out that merely planting trees is not enough; proper maintenance is crucial.
“I was the chairman of the Haldia Development Authority. We used to monitor the planted trees for three years, which yielded a 50 per cent survival rate. If we planted a thousand trees, we could save about 500 to 550 over three years. Therefore, simply planting trees won’t do; everyone must take responsibility for their maintenance for at least 2 to 3 years,” he said.
In the wake of the recent rise in lightning-related deaths in the state, the Chief Minister also advocated planting more coconut trees and has already issued directives to the State Pollution Control Board to this effect. According to Adhikari, the initiative is aimed at reducing the impact of lightning strikes and enhancing protection in vulnerable areas. The state government on June 5 set a target of planting 7.2 crore saplings this year, with a target of planting 7 lakh saplings for the launch day itself. However, actual figures revealed that 9 lakh saplings were planted on day one.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
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