If UP can, why can’t we?: CM launches plantation drive, pitches for coconut

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday set a target of planting 10 crore saplings this year to protect the state’s environment, while citing the examples of Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh and Amit Shah’s Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.

“If the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh can announce a target of planting 26 crore trees this monsoon, West Bengal is not as large a state as UP. So why can’t we say that we will plant 10 crore trees this monsoon?” Adhikari asked, while launching ‘Forest Week 2026’ at Vanbitan in Salt Lake.

He also added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a target of planting 1.2 crore trees in his Lok Sabha constituency this year.