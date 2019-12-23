If CAA not withdrawn, will stop Amit Shah at airport: Jamiat chief

State minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury. (File) State minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury. (File)

Peaceful protests demanding scrapping of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by Left Front and Muslim organisations continued in West Bengal on Saturday, even as the BJP continues to take out rallies in support of the new citizenship law.

On Sunday, state minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury threatened to stop Union Home Minister Amit Shah from stepping out of the Kolkata airport whenever he visits the city if the CAA is not withdrawn immediately.

“We may not allow him (Shah) to step out of the city airport if necessary. We may gather one lakh people there to stop him unless the CAA is withdrawn,” he said at a Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind rally against the CAA at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Esplanade.

The Mass Education Extension & Library Services (Independent Charge) said their movement would be democratic and peaceful. “We don’t believe in violent protests, but we will certainly oppose CAA and the NRC (National Register of Citizens) tooth and nail.”

The state minister further said, “What they (Modi and Shah) are doing is thrusting one agenda after another on the people. They don’t believe in discussions and they don’t believe in having dialogues. We won’t let them pursue this act.”

He also thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for hitting the streets to register her protest against CAA and NRC.

“Please don’t resort to violence. You should demonstrate peacefully. Muslims, Hindus and members of other communities in Bengal are fighting the CAA and NRC battle together,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Left Front took out two rallies in Howrah district and asked the central government to withdraw CAA. Former CPM MP Mohammad Salim led one rally from Shibpur, while Left Front chairman Biman Bose led another from Panchla.

Speaking to reporters Salim said, “The BJP-led central government is bringing one law after another to divide the people along religious lines. But the civil society, common man and Left parties have awakened against this new citizenship law and staging protests. The government, on the other hand, is trying to foil this by imposing section 144 of CrPC and suspending internet services and by using police. The BJP is also sharing doctored videos to create unrest. They want compliance from us, but our answer is defiance.”

Meanwhile, the BJP also took out rallies in support of CAA in several districts, including Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Kolkata.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App