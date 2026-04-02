‘If BJP wins Bhabanipur, change will happen in Bengal automatically’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Kolkata rally

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said that the people of Bengal want freedom from infiltration and corruption.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Addressing a rally in Kolkata, Shah said, “Before elections, I have toured Bengal. In all corners of Bengal, there is only one call: ‘Change the government, say bye-bye to Mamata Banerjee.’ Today, the people of West Bengal are tired of TMC goons, corruption, infiltration… bomb explosions, youth unemployment… The population of Bengal is demanding parivartan (change) under the leadership of PM Modi.”

According to Shah, once the BJP comes to power in the state, Bengal’s borders would be sealed, and each infiltrator would be identified and removed.