‘If BJP wins Bhabanipur, change will happen in Bengal automatically’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Kolkata rally

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said that the people of Bengal want freedom from infiltration and corruption.
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Addressing a rally in Kolkata, Shah said, “Before elections, I have toured Bengal. In all corners of Bengal, there is only one call: ‘Change the government, say bye-bye to Mamata Banerjee.’ Today, the people of West Bengal are tired of TMC goons, corruption, infiltration… bomb explosions, youth unemployment… The population of Bengal is demanding parivartan (change) under the leadership of PM Modi.”
According to Shah, once the BJP comes to power in the state, Bengal’s borders would be sealed, and each infiltrator would be identified and removed.
Shah addressed the public at Hazra More under Bhabanipur constituency, where Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is pitted against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
“I will stay in West Bengal for 15 days. I will get a lot of time to speak to you all. I have come today for the nomination of four candidates, especially for Suvendu Adhikari,” the home minister said.
Amit Shah Thursday accompanied Adhikari and three other BJP candidates while they filed their nominations in Kolkata’s Survey Building for the Bengal Assembly elections.
Appealing to the voters of the Bhabanipur seat, the Union home minister said, “Entire Bengal is ready to bid farewell to Mamata Banerjee, but the responsibility of bringing change in Bengal lies in your hands. The matter is simple – we will win seat by seat, we will reach 170 seats, and then change will happen, right? But I have a shortcut: if Bhabanipur voters ensure victory in just one seat, then change will happen automatically.”
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According to Shah, Adhikari wanted to contest only from Nandigram, but he asked him to contest in Bhabanipur also. “Suvendu wanted to fight from Nandigram, but I told him that we have to go to Mamata Banerjee’s bastion and defeat her there. She will lose in Bengal and Bhabanipur,” Shah said.
The home minister, thereafter, led a massive road show through the two-km stretch from Hazra More to the Survey Building. BJP workers with party flags and saffron-coloured balloons were seen dancing as the decorated truck carrying Shah, Bengal BJP chief Shamik Bhattacharya, Adhikari, and other party candidates wound through the streets.
There was a heated exchange between BJP and TMC supporters as the rally was about to cross a spot close to CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence. Near the area, Shah and the BJP candidates got down from the truck and left for the Survey Building in cars. Meanwhile, the war of words between the supporters of the two parties continued. While BJP supporters raised the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan, TMC supporters countered by shouting ‘Jai Bangla’, even as the police stood as a barrier between the two parties to prevent any untoward incident.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More