If a Covid-19 patient can home-quarantine, won’t be brought to govt facility: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said that if a Covid-19 patient in the state can home-quarantine, they will not be brought to government facilities.

“We have taken a decision. If a person tests positive for Covid-19 and has the provision to isolate himself at his residence, the person can home quarantine himself. Lakhs and lakhs of people can’t be quarantined, the government has its limits,” ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Saying that the practice of home-quarantining coronavirus positive cases was being followed in several countries, Banerjee added: “A person can be the most comfortable at their own home. In a hospital, they come in contact with other patients, are exposed to other infections. At home, they can live according to their convenience, have it cleaned the way they like. We can’t quarantine lakhs and lakhs of people at government facilities.”

The West Bengal Chief minister also accused the state of making “conflicting statements on the lockdown. “Centre on one hand seeks enforcement of lockdown, on the other it issues orders to reopen shops. If tea garden employees are not getting wages, MNREGA workers are not getting work, the Centre has to bear responsibility,” she said. After the Centre on Friday night allowed some shops to start operations, Bengal was among the states that had chosen to maintain lockdown status quo.

Banerjee also said her government would make all efforts to help the people of Bengal stuck in different states, and that ‘no one should feel helpless as long as she was the chief minister’.

“GoWB will initiate every possible help to people of Bengal stuck in diff parts of the country due to lockdown, in returning home. I’ve instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I’m here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I’m with you in these tough times,” Banerjee tweeted.

“I am personally overseeing this & we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone gets any possible help. The initiation has already started & all students from Bengal stuck in Kota would begin their journey back soon,” she added.

