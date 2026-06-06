‘Identifying any irregularities or unlawful activities’: Bengal government orders survey of madrasas

The Bengal government Friday asked district magistrates to conduct a detailed survey of all madrasas in the state.

Releasing an order, the government stated that the purpose of the survey is to “obtain authentic district-wise data” as well as identify “any irregularities or unlawful activities”.

The magistrates will have to conduct block-wise and/or municipality-wise survey of government-recognised, aided as well as unrecognised, unaided, and privately-run madrasas in the state.

The order, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, stated, “The present exercise is intended for administrative purposes, with a view to enabling the Department to obtain authentic district-wise data regarding the nature, status, academic activities, infrastructural facilities, student composition and related particulars of such institutions for educational planning, child welfare measures and maintenance of educational records.”