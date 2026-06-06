‘Identifying any irregularities or unlawful activities’: Bengal government orders survey of madrasas

The Bengal government Friday asked district magistrates to conduct a detailed survey of all madrasas in the state.
Releasing an order, the government stated that the purpose of the survey is to “obtain authentic district-wise data” as well as identify “any irregularities or unlawful activities”.
The magistrates will have to conduct block-wise and/or municipality-wise survey of government-recognised, aided as well as unrecognised, unaided, and privately-run madrasas in the state.
The order, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, stated, “The present exercise is intended for administrative purposes, with a view to enabling the Department to obtain authentic district-wise data regarding the nature, status, academic activities, infrastructural facilities, student composition and related particulars of such institutions for educational planning, child welfare measures and maintenance of educational records.”
“The exercise may also assist the Government in identifying any irregularities or unlawful activities, if found, and taking corrective measures,” it added.
The government clarified that the exercise shall be confined solely to the collection and verification of information for administrative purposes.
“No coercive/closure, or student-displacement related action shall be initiated on the basis of this communication as of now. The institutions concerned shall be permitted to continue their ongoing academic activities without disruption during the present academic session,” the order further stated.
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The government has given district magistrates time till July 5 to submit the reports.
There are around 614 government-recognised and aided madrasas in Bengal. Apart from this, there are 601 government-recognised but unaided madrasas.
There are no official estimates of madrasas lacking recognition from the state government.
Last month, controversy erupted after the state government made the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory in assembly prayers in madrasas across the state.
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On June 3, a petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking the squashing of the order that made the singing of Vande Mataram mandatory in madrasas.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
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