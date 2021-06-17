Identify hotspots, ramp up vaccination: West Bengal government to districts

The youth wing of advocacy group Credai launched a vaccination drive for construction workers in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

THE STATE government has directed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and all districts of the state to map pockets or hotspots where Covid cases are high and take necessary measures to stop the spread of infection to those areas.

On June 15, a day after the government issued an order on ease in restrictions, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi issued another order in this regard to all district administrations. “In view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation across the state of West Bengal, it is more than advisable for all the stakeholders to remain on high alert notwithstanding the fact that the cases of infection have came down significantly over the past few weeks,” it says. The order adds, “It is suggested that strict containment measures must be introduced to prevent the further spread of the disease.”

The order also suggested that necessary measures in containment zone be taken, such as early testing, tracing and tracking of suspected cases for better clinical management. The order advised that first, the administration should analyze the Covid data of the district concerned and identify local hotspots. After that, the administration should take measures accordingly in those areas.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday announced that the government was easing Covid restrictions. Retail shops in malls and multi-complexes can remain open from 11 am-6 pm with 25 per cent workforce and restricted entry of people: up to 30 per cent occupancy at a time. The timing will be extended by an hour from June 16. All other shops are allowed to open from noon till 6 pm.

Later, the government issued a fresh order saying that sporting contests and activities can resume in stadiums and sports club without spectators. Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi said, “Indoor and outdoor film shooting can resume with 50 people if they are fully vaccinated.” All educational institutes shall remain closed. All intra-state buses shall not ply until further notice. Private vehicles/cabs can only function for emergency or essential services. Beauty parlours and swimming pools will remain closed.”

The government also directed the health department that the vaccination process should be expedited in all districts as per availability of Covid vaccine. A senior official of the health department said, “Our prime target is to vaccinate as many people a possible.”