ICC T20 World Cup: Going to Eden Gardens on match days? Watch out for these traffic curbs, diversions in Kolkata

According to Kolkata police, the movement of all goods vehicles will be restricted or suspended around Eden Gardens and the Maidan area. (File photo)

To ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow during the ICC T20 World Cup matches, the Kolkata Police Commissioner has issued a comprehensive traffic notification detailing road closures and diversions. The regulations will be in effect on match days between February 7 (Saturday) and March 4, 2026.

If you are planning to travel through Central Kolkata or the Maidan area, here is everything you need to know to avoid the confusion of match-day gridlock:

Key match dates and restricted hours

Traffic restrictions will be enforced on the following dates:

Feb 7, 14, & 16: 1 pm to 9 pm

Feb 9 & 19: 8 am to 5 pm

Mar 1 & 4: 4 pm to 2 am the next day

Major road closures

The following roads will be closed to all types of vehicles during the hours mentioned above:

Khudiram Bose Road (Auckland Road)

North Brooke Avenue

Gostha Pal Sarani (Kingsway)

Cars travelling towards the Calcutta High Court may be diverted to Esplanade Row West as needed.