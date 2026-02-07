ICC T20 World Cup: Going to Eden Gardens on match days? Watch out for these traffic curbs, diversions in Kolkata

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
To ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow during the ICC T20 World Cup matches, the Kolkata Police Commissioner has issued a comprehensive traffic notification detailing road closures and diversions. The regulations will be in effect on match days between February 7 (Saturday) and March 4, 2026.
If you are planning to travel through Central Kolkata or the Maidan area, here is everything you need to know to avoid the confusion of match-day gridlock:
Traffic restrictions will be enforced on the following dates:
The following roads will be closed to all types of vehicles during the hours mentioned above:
Cars travelling towards the Calcutta High Court may be diverted to Esplanade Row West as needed.
The movement of all goods vehicles will be restricted or suspended around Eden Gardens and the Maidan area. Additionally, goods vehicles are restricted from plying in the vicinity of Victoria Memorial Hall, including portions of AJC Bose Road, Hospital Road, and Cathedral Road.
Parking is strictly prohibited on both sides of several major roads, including:
No parking space will be provided for taxis or private buses in or around Eden Gardens.
From South Kolkata: Buses heading to BBD Bagh will be diverted via RR Avenue or Bentinck Street.
From North/East Kolkata: Diversions will be in place via Ganesh Ch Avenue and Mangoe Lane.
Howrah-bound: Buses will be rerouted through St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road.
Terminus change: The bus stands at Band Stand and Auckland Road will shift to Kiran Sankar Roy Road and Esplanade Row East on match days.
Motorists travelling from South Kolkata to BBD Bagh are advised to use AJC Bose Road, St George’s Gate Road, and Strand Road. Those coming from the North and East should use BB Ganguly Street or SN Banerjee Road.
Traffic police personnel will be deployed at all major intersections to guide commuters. The restrictions will remain in force until the dispersal of the crowd.
This year’s T20 World Cup features 20 teams competing across eight prominent venues in the two countries. The competition begins with a packed opening day. Pakistan take on the Netherlands in the first match at 11 am (IST) in Colombo, followed by West Indies vs Scotland at 3 pm. Hosts India will then face the USA in the evening clash scheduled for 7 pm at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
The final is scheduled for March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This marks the 10th edition of the shortest-format global cricket tournament.
