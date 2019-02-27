Retaliation is fine but ensure safety of soldiers, says wife of slain CRPF personnel

Family members of two CRPF personnel from West Bengal who were killed in the Pulwama attack on February 14 welcomed the IAF air strike across the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday.

The family of Sudip Biswas (27), resident of Hanspuskuria, appreciated the government for avenging the attack, while Bablu Santra’s family felt the government should focus more on providing security to soldiers.

The family members of Biswas had organised a prayer meeting on Tuesday, before which the news of the IAF strike reached them.

“I lost my son but I am happy that our force retaliated in the best possible way. This has instilled some confidence in us. We appreciate the action,” Sanyasi Biswas, father of Sudip Biswas, told The Indian Express.

Sudip Biswas joined the CRPF four years ago and was posted at Srinagar in the 98th Battalion. He returned to the battalion on the day of the attack after a holiday of 20 days.

Bablu Santra’s wife Mita Santra, who is yet to overcome the loss of her husband, demanded better security for Indian forces. She said, “If India thinks this is right, I appreciate. If they think of a war, that too, they can. But they have failed to provide security to their own forces. I welcome their action but at the end of the day, every soldier is someone’s husband, brother or son. What is government doing to ensure their safety? Apart from avenging the attack, India should focus on the safety of our soldiers as well. Attack and counter attack, there is no end to this.”

Bablu Santra, 38, was serving in the 35th battalion and is survived by his wife, four-year-old daughter and mother. He was transferred to Srinagar from Himachal Pradesh in 2018 and was planning to take retirement in 2020 after completing 20 years of service to start a business.