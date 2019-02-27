IAF also means ‘India’s Amazing Fighters’, says Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hailed the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out air strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakot. “IAF also means India’s Amazing Fighters,” Mamata said in a tweet.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the IAF struck a major Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp across in Balakot, according to Vijay Gokhale, secretary, Foreign Ministry.

Lauding the counterstrike by the IAF, BJP workers across the state distributed sweets among the people. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said they had full faith on the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

“We were sure that there would be a counter attack to Pulwama attack. We have full faith in Modi ji’s leadership. This government not only condemns a terror attack but also knows how to counter it,” the BJP leader said.

Using his Twitter handle, Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury said, “Indian Army is a synopsis of valour, verve & versatalities which has again been demonstrated by the demolition of terror infrastructure in #POK by our air forces #IAF, hats off to our brave #jawans & all 3 forces, We Indians are proud of our army #IAFStrikes.” CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty said that it was an “effective” retaliation.