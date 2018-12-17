IAF airlifts four injured workers from Andaman to Kolkata

The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted four National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) workers from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Kolkata after they suffered severe burns. According to a statement released by the IAF, the four NHAI workers were injured on December 14.

“Having received initial medical care at a local hospital, they needed to be airlifted at the earliest to Kolkata for further treatment. Air Headquarters acted swiftly and the Raiding Raptors, C130J (Super Hercules) unit of the Indian Air Force was tasked for this mission. The unit responded and launched one Hercules aircraft within 45 minutes to undertake this mission,” the statement read.

It also said that the aircraft flew non-stop to Port Blair negotiating deteriorating weather condition over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“The aircraft airlifted all patients along with their attendants and brought them to Kolkata. This mission was completed within 5 hours and 45 minutes of launch and the aircraft recovered back to the Air Force Station Arjan Singh, Panagarh,” added the statement.