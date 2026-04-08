‘I will go to court again’: Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Bhabanipur, says will raise voter deletion issue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency and said she would approach the Supreme Court again over the lakhs of voters deleted from the voter lists in the state following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“I am sad since the names of countless people have been deleted. Only 32 lakh names have been retained…this happened because I filed a case in the Supreme Court. Fifty-eight lakh voters were deleted in the first phase. I will go to court again for those whose names were deleted,” she said.

The total number of voters in poll-bound West Bengal has fallen to 6.77 crore from 7.66 crore—89 lakh people have been removed, a fall of 11.62 per cent—at the start of the SIR exercise, with the Election Commission of India releasing its final supplementary list after the adjudication process on Monday midnight.